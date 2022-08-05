Could Indian be Going Electric?

With everyone and their third-removed cousin now working on an electric machine for the motorcycle industry, Indian Motorcycles has been asked where they’re at – and unsurprisingly, they’re still holding their cards pretty close to their chest.

The following tidbit comes from RideApart’s report, in which Motociclismo and Indian’s EU Sales Director sit down to chat bikes.

the kid-focused eFTR Jr. electric motorcycle. Media sourced from Electrek.

“Electrification is one of the most important short-term goals for the motorcycle industry, and we also have our strategy, but right now I can’t say more,” European Sales Director Boguslaw Dawiec admits.

“In the last seven years, we have created seven platforms with seventeen different bikes. It was a huge effort, and so right now we would like to try to get the fruits of all this work by focusing on these models.”

The eFTR Hooligan 1.2 e-bike, made in collaboration with Super73. Media sourced from Electrek.

Indian currently has a few lower-cc favorites in the zero-emission category, most notably being the brand’s Super 73-powered eFTR Hooligan 1.2 e-bike and the kid-focused eFTR Jr.

Admittedly, neither are close to what Harley’s doing with LiveWire nor Triumph with their new TE-1 prototype; both brands are hard competition for Indian in the gas-powered space, let alone when the former are playing with AA’s in the lab.

An Indian Bobber duo. Media sourced from Indian.

“For sure, if you ask me personally, I think we will have to think about some news shortly, but for now we are looking for stability to gain market percentages in the segments in which we are currently present,” finishes Dawiec.

We’re not sure what ‘shortly’ means, but you can bet when the news comes down the pipeline, we’ll be all over it.

