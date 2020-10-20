Could a BMW R 18 Touring be Coming Soon?

It was Spotted Out Testing

The BMW R 18 is the German company’s big, beautiful cruiser. You can expect that the bike will spawn plenty of variations in the coming years. The more touring-oriented version has yet to make its official debut, but recently, RideApart posted some images of the bike. It was spotted out testing.

The differences between this motorcycle that was spotted and the one that’s currently on sale are honestly pretty small. You could also likely outfit the current R 18 with plenty of accessories and get close to what this touring machine looks like. The bike in spy shots has a tall windscreen, straight exhaust pipes, more minimalistic wheels. There’s also some auxiliary lighting and things like the turn signals have been relocated.

There have also been some images of bagger R 18s circulating, and this touring model honestly appears to be somewhere between the big bagger and the standard model currently on sale. It will be interesting to see when this launches and how different it really is.

Head over to RideApart to see the images of the bike out testing.