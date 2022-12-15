CCM Presents New Cruiser at Motorcycle Live

British bike brand CCM has just presented a new bike at Motorcycle Live – and it’s a single-cylinder, mid-weight cruiser!

Motociclismo tells us that the four-stroke shows off the same heart as CCM’s other models – the Maverick, Heritage ‘71, Street Moto, Street Tracker, and Spitfire Six – with 55hp and a maximum torque of 58Nm @ 5,500rpm for yoink duties.

A view of CCM machines. Media sourced from CCM.

Other perks include the wider raised saddle (with 30” seat height), the Marzocchi upside-down fork (same as the Street Tracker), carbon fiber engine crank cases and stylish saddle bags to complete the ensemble.

Clicking on the designated ‘Cruiser’ tab on CCM’s website doesn’t yet show pricing or further specs on the machine – but like CCM’s other beasties, you can bet your bottom dollar you’ll be getting quality scoots for your buck, modern-classic style.

A CCM bike with a job courtesy of BikeEXIF.

Stay tuned for updates; we’re loving what CCM gets up to, especially when anniversaries roll around and the Brit-based team decides to tinker about with things like titanium frames and limited-edition fleets.

