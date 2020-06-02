Carlo Ubbiali, a Motorcycling Legend, Dies at 90 Years Old

A World Champion Racer

You’ll find few men as impressive as the MotoGP legend Carlo Ubbiali. He won nine World Championships. He passed away at the age of 90 from respiratory problems, according to Motociclismo. Born in 1929, Ubbiali was a much-loved Italian racer and is often remembered for his track battles with Tarquinio Provini. Ubbiali was recognized in December of last year with the Coni Golden Collar award.

Ubbiali won his first Grand Prix in 1950 and his first title in 1951, according to MotoGP. From there, he was able to collect nine World Championships in total before his retirement in 1960. He raced in the 125cc class and the 250cc class. Honda’s emergence in MotoGP and MV Agusta’s policies for racers in various classes (height and weight) kept Ubbiali from winning more titles.

He retired being known for a disciplined and unflustered riding style. During his career, he never suffered a serious crash and he left the sport at the age of 31 as one of the best in the business. He remains one of the most decorated racers in history, and will always be remembered for it. Our condolences go out to his friends and family, and we thank him for his efforts to make the motorcycling world a better, brighter place.