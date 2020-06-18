Cardo Systems Will Distribute Through Parts Canada

They’ve Joined Forces

Thanks to a new distribution deal with Parts Canada, Cardo Systems products will now be more easily available. Parts Canada will offer all of the Cardo’s Bluetooth motorcycle communications equipment through the distributor, helping the customers who want Cardo’s products more easily get them.

James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada expressed his excitement at being able to offer the Cardo brand products at Parts Canada dealers. Jamie Cheek, Cardo’s Vice President of Sales said the following about the new deal:

“Cardo is innovative in their technology and their practices within the motorcycle community, and we’re very happy to represent the Cardo brand in Canada. We are excited to work with Parts Canada and their team in helping to expand the opportunity for customers to join the Cardo family.”

This is a good move for both companies. It will bring Cardo’s products to more riders all across Canada and should also help Parts Canada be able to better serve its customers. Cardo makes some of the best Bluetooth communicators out there, and having a good retailer for the products is important.