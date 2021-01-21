BMW Motorrad Has Second Best Sales Year In 2020

Over 150k Motorcycles Have Been Sold By BMW in 2020 Alone

Despite a global pandemic, motorcycle sales have managed to remain pretty steady over the last year. Whether you want to put the blame on lockdown boredom, or good business & sales tactics, at the end of the day motorcycles are selling like hot-cakes globally. BMW is no different, and through the pains and rubble of a weird year, they have managed to come out on top victorious with their second-best sales record ever. Thanks, 2020!

BMW managed to sell a total of 169,272 two-wheeled machines globally in 2020 alone. That’s a wicked amount of motorcycles especially taking into account that BMW is seen as an “upper price-bracket” luxury motorcycle and car manufacturer. Again, there’s no way to say if it was the German manufacturer’s careful planning or the perfect storm pandemic, but at the end of the day, they came just shy of their 175,162 unit sold record of 2019 (meaning that the success probably lies behind closed doors).

BMW’s successful boxer engine platform can be attributed to this success, as it made up for a large portion of their motorcycle sales… Between the popular ADV model R 1250 GS and the sporty R NineT, this section of their sales accounted for over 80,000 units being sold.

“First of all, my special thanks fo to our BMW Motorrad dealership partners who, despite great challenges, were able to make 2020 a successful year with creativity, flexibility, and tireless commitment,” said Tomo Resch, Head of Sales for the German brand.

“We will again deliver a variety of strong new products to our customers in 2021 together with our strong partners. The M 1000 RR, one of the most spectacular sports bikes, is waiting to be released onto the racetracks of this world. As a relaxed counterpoint, we are sending the R 18 into its first full season with a rich range of accessories. With the S 1000 R, we are launching a highly emotional and uncompromising power roadster featuring super-sporty riding dynamics” he contiued.