Honda Crosstourer Motorcycles Copy

2012 Honda Crosstourer

Engine
Engine Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 16-valve 76° V4
Engine Displacement 1,237cc
Bore and Stroke 81 x 60mm
Compression Ratio 12:1
Ignition Timing 8.4° BTDC (idle speed)
Fuel Delivery PGM-FI electronic fuel injection
Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorised with electronic advance
Max. Power Output 95kW/7,750min-1 (95/1/EC)
Max. Torque 126Nm/6,500min-1 (95/1/EC)

Drivetrain
Transmission 6-speed (DCT = D mode/S mode/Manual mode)
Clutch Wet multiplate (DCT = Wet multiplate, hydraulic 2-clutch)
Primary Reduction 1.738 (73T / 42T)
Final Reduction 2.699 (37/39 x 19/17 x 28/11) / DCT = 2.706 (39/41 x 19/17 x 28/11)
Final Drive Enclosed shaft
Front Wheels Tube less spoked 19 x MT2.5
Rear Wheels Tube less spoked 17 x MT4

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Frame type Diamond; aluminium twin-spar
Front Suspension: 43mm inverted telescopic forks with hydraulic damping, preload and rebound damping adjustment
Rear Suspension Pro-Link with gas-charged damper, preload and stepless rebound damping adjustment
Front Tire Size 110/80-R19
Rear Tire Size 150/70-R17
Front Tire Pressure 250kPa (36 psi)
Rear Tire Pressure 290kPa (42 psi)
Front Brakes Dual 310mm disks, Combined ABS
Rear Brakes Single 276mm disk, Combined ABS

DIMENSION
Caster Angle 28°
Trail 107mm (4.2 inches)
Wheelbase 1595mm (62.9 inches)
Overall Length 2285mm (90 inches)
Overall Width: 915mm (36 inches)
Overall Height 1335mm (52.5 inches)
Seat Height 850mm (33.5 inches)
Ground Clearance 180mm (7.1 inches)
Curb Weight 275 kg (604 lb) [Front: 132 kg (290 lb); Rear: 143 kg (315 lb)]
Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 Litres (5.7

OTHER
Fuel Consumption 6.2L/100km (37.9 mpg US)

