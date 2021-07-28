Honda Crosstourer Motorcycles Copy

2012 Honda Crosstourer
|
Engine
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 16-valve 76° V4
|Engine Displacement
|1,237cc
|Bore and Stroke
|81 x 60mm
|Compression Ratio
|12:1
|Ignition Timing
|8.4° BTDC (idle speed)
|Fuel Delivery
|PGM-FI electronic fuel injection
|Ignition
|Computer-controlled digital transistorised with electronic advance
|Max. Power Output
|95kW/7,750min-1 (95/1/EC)
|Max. Torque
|126Nm/6,500min-1 (95/1/EC)
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed (DCT = D mode/S mode/Manual mode)
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (DCT = Wet multiplate, hydraulic 2-clutch)
|Primary Reduction
|1.738 (73T / 42T)
|Final Reduction
|2.699 (37/39 x 19/17 x 28/11) / DCT = 2.706 (39/41 x 19/17 x 28/11)
|Final Drive
|Enclosed shaft
|Front Wheels
|Tube less spoked 19 x MT2.5
|Rear Wheels
|Tube less spoked 17 x MT4
|
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Frame type
|Diamond; aluminium twin-spar
|Front Suspension:
|43mm inverted telescopic forks with hydraulic damping, preload and rebound damping adjustment
|Rear Suspension
|Pro-Link with gas-charged damper, preload and stepless rebound damping adjustment
|Front Tire Size
|110/80-R19
|Rear Tire Size
|150/70-R17
|Front Tire Pressure
|250kPa (36 psi)
|Rear Tire Pressure
|290kPa (42 psi)
|Front Brakes
|Dual 310mm disks, Combined ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Single 276mm disk, Combined ABS
|
DIMENSION
|Caster Angle
|28°
|Trail
|107mm (4.2 inches)
|Wheelbase
|1595mm (62.9 inches)
|Overall Length
|2285mm (90 inches)
|Overall Width:
|915mm (36 inches)
|Overall Height
|1335mm (52.5 inches)
|Seat Height
|850mm (33.5 inches)
|Ground Clearance
|180mm (7.1 inches)
|Curb Weight
|275 kg (604 lb) [Front: 132 kg (290 lb); Rear: 143 kg (315 lb)]
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 Litres (5.7
|
OTHER
|Fuel Consumption
|6.2L/100km (37.9 mpg US)
No Comment