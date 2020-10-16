FOR SALE: Highly Modified 1991 Ducati 900SS

A 1991 Ducati and a Cafe-Race-Bike Builder Walk Into a Bar

Lossa Engineering of California has built a plethora of custom motorcycles at their workshop in Signal Hil. If you check the ‘Completed Bikes’ section of their website you’ll see 11 pages of beautiful builds from the shop.

Lossa didn’t just bolt on some visual elements to this 1991 Ducati 900SS, It is truly a completely redesigned motorcycle from the ground up. There’s a reason why this motorcycle was featured in the August/September 2020 issue of ‘Cafe Racer Magazine’, and I’ll let the appearance speak for itself.

The 904cc L-Twin engine has been fully re-done with new high-compression positions, a lighter flywheel, race clutch, APE HD studs, ported and polished cylinder heads, bigger valves, STM breather and slave cylinder; the list goes on and on. Proud of your new 2020 Ducati Panigale because it features Öhlins suspension components? So does this beast from 1991.

The tank is custom (handmade), the tail is custom; honestly, I’m not sure this bike has room for any more customization. The seat is wrapped in a beautiful black suede to complement the black tank with tri-colored pin-striping and it’s all bolted to the exposed frame that features a magical gold-fleck paint.

Needless to say, the motorcycle is an absolute work of art, so it’s not surprising it belongs to the owner of Lossa Engineering as part of his personal collection.

The bike comes with a clean California title and is currently on auction at bringatrailer.com with 5 days remaining and a current bid of $6500 USD.

Don’t miss out on this bike.