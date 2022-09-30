Ducati Files for 659cc Thumper

As the seasonal countdown brings us closer to Episode 4 of Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere, we’re keeping a keen eye on any potential bits of information that slip out prior to a debut – which is why we’re writing to tell you of the peashooter that the Bologna bike builder has just sneakily filed with the NHTSA.
According to filings found by Dennis Chung from RideApart, the mystery machine was introduced via a renewed vehicle identification number (VIN) decoder document showing off a very nice, liquid-cooled, four-valve, 659cc single-cylinder engine.
Ducati does have a history with thumpers – question is, will the Italian motorcycle marque choose the way of the ‘60s Scrambler, or the ‘90s Supermono – or another bike entirely?
“The Supermono’s 500cc single generated 75 horsepower (at 10,000rpm),” muses the report.
“That seems like a modest figure until you learn that the model tipped the scales at just 260 pounds.”
“Looking at the market, big-bore thumpers are a very niche segment…you have KTM’s 690 Enduro R/SMC R in one corner, but that same engine beats at the heart of Husqvarna’s Svartpilen and Vitpilen platform…”
Time will tell what Ducati cooks up, but given Ducati’s efforts in the Scramber sector, we’re hoping for a Supermono sweetheart.
What do you think? Is this machine slotted for a World Premiere episode, and if so, which episode?
Comment down below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.