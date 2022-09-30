Ducati Files for 659cc Thumper

As the seasonal countdown brings us closer to Episode 4 of Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere, we’re keeping a keen eye on any potential bits of information that slip out prior to a debut – which is why we’re writing to tell you of the peashooter that the Bologna bike builder has just sneakily filed with the NHTSA.

A view of the decoding documentation from NHTSA. Media sourced from CarAndBike.

According to filings found by Dennis Chung from RideApart, the mystery machine was introduced via a renewed vehicle identification number (VIN) decoder document showing off a very nice, liquid-cooled, four-valve, 659cc single-cylinder engine.

Ducati does have a history with thumpers – question is, will the Italian motorcycle marque choose the way of the ‘60s Scrambler, or the ‘90s Supermono – or another bike entirely?

A view of Ducati’s Supermono. Media sourced from Hagerty.

“The Supermono’s 500cc single generated 75 horsepower (at 10,000rpm),” muses the report.

“That seems like a modest figure until you learn that the model tipped the scales at just 260 pounds.”

“Looking at the market, big-bore thumpers are a very niche segment…you have KTM’s 690 Enduro R/SMC R in one corner, but that same engine beats at the heart of Husqvarna’s Svartpilen and Vitpilen platform…”

Ducati’s ‘60s Scrambler. Media sourced from Timeless 2 Wheels.

Time will tell what Ducati cooks up, but given Ducati’s efforts in the Scramber sector, we’re hoping for a Supermono sweetheart.

What do you think? Is this machine slotted for a World Premiere episode, and if so, which episode?

Comment down below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.