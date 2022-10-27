Caberg’s First Flip-Up Adventure Lid is the TOURMAX

Ladies and gents, we have the first enduro-focused modular/flip-up helmet from Caberg now on the market!

Caberg’s all-new ‘Tourmax’ follows in the footsteps of the brand’s pioneering ‘292 unlimited,’ the first flip-up model of its kind.

Since then, the Bargemo-based brand has continued to reinvent the concept of modular lids as we know them.

It starts with the Italian-built lids’ double P/J homologation; whether the helmet’s visor is open or closed, riders can enjoy full safety certification knowing this versatile lid also passed our industry’s tough SHARP crash tests with a clean 5 stars out of 5.

Versatile can be used in another sense of the word; with the screws present inside the helmet box, riders can permanently close the peak’s holes, using the helmet without a peak to just as secure an advantage.

According to the recent Caberg press release, ventilation has been another close focus of the brand. The Tourmax has two big aerators – at the chin guard and on the upper part of the shell – which are further bolstered by the breathable inner lining (washable and hypoallergenic, by the way).

And then we have the techy stuff, including Caberg’s Double Visor Tech system (inner is anti-scratch, outer is anti-fog thanks to the Pinlock lens), and the Caberg Bluetooth communication system “JUST SPEAK EVO” for the Titan variant of the Tourmax, allowing riders to connect to their GPS for cutting-edge efficiency.

Expect this lid to come in sizes XS-XL, with “graphics in matt black, matt anthracite, metallic white as well as the sporty graphic versions MARATHON and TITAN both in two color combinations.”

Pricing will be a recommended €300 for the Titan and Marathon models, while the single-color Tourmax model will be logged at €260.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.