The 2023 Triumph Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

The most significant addition to the Triumph Motorcycle portfolio for 2023 has been the introduction of the updated, better-than-ever Street Triple family. By the manufacturer’s own admission, this generation of the Street Triple — comprising the Street Triple 765 R, Street Triple 765 RS, and the limited-run Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition — is the fastest and most technologically advanced iteration of the bike they’ve made.

The most notable updates to the Street Triple range come in the form of more performance, revised styling and ergonomics, and multiple electronics and features as standard.

The 2023 Triumph lineup will also include the manufacturer’s ‘Chrome Collection’ — ten limited edition motorcycles with hand-crafted and distinctive chrome elements — available over just the following year. The Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, Scrambler 1200 XE, Scrambler 900, Speed Twin 900, Bonneville T100, The Bonneville T120, Thruxton RS, Rocket 3 GT, and Rocket 3 R will be available in the aforementioned chrome-clad limited editions.

Lastly, for 2023, the Street Twin and Street Scrambler have been rebadged as the Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900, respectively. The rest of the 2022 Triumph Motorcycle lineup makes its way into 2023 as is.

Roadsters

2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR

Sitting atop Triumph’s Roadster range is the 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. As its name suggests, it’s based on the company’s most powerful sport-naked – the Speed Triple 1200 RS.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR has a classic semi-faired design with a round LED headlight. The RR also features a unique riding position and higher-end Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension among other changes. The Speed Triple 1200 RR remains unchanged for 2023.

Available Colors: Crystal White Storm Grey, Red Hopper Storm Grey

MSRP: $20,950 USD / $23,250 CAD

2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is a fairly recent introduction which is why it isn’t surprising to see no mechanical changes for 2023. The company has carried over the fresh Matte Baja Orange color scheme, which was launched late last year.

As mentioned earlier, the Speed Triple 1200 RS is an all-new motorcycle based on a new chassis and features a new engine and suspension. The bike also has a comprehensive suite of electronics.

Available Colors: Sapphire Black, Matte Silver Ice, Matte Baja Orange

MSRP: $18,500 USD / $20,500 CAD

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition

Triumph has updated its Street Triple range for 2023 and added a top-spec Moto2 Edition. This limited-run motorcycle is based on the Street Triple but features additional bits to make it even sportier. While the bike features the same suspension, brakes, and engine configuration as the Street Triple RS. Triumph has tweaked the suspension setup to help it adapt to the aggressive riding position this new version features owing to the clip-on handlebars. Other unique touches include carbon-fiber bodywork, Moto2 branding, and bright color schemes.

Available Colors: Triumph Racing Yellow, Crystal White

MSRP: $15,395 USD / $17,995 CAD

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS

While the new Triumph Street Triple RS looks similar to the previous one, it features several updates for 2023. Triumph has reduced the size of the fuel tank and added new colors to the mix. The 2023 Street Triple RS also features engine and exhaust revisions that have brought about an improvement in acceleration and responsiveness. The electronics have been updated, and the rider modes have now been revised to enhance overall performance.

Available Colors: Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow

MSRP: $12,595 USD / $14,295 CAD

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R is the entry-level model in the range and has a bunch of updates. To begin with, the new Street Triple R has got updated styling but misses out on the bright and sporty color schemes. What it hasn’t missed out on is cornering ABS and adjustable traction control, as that’s standard across the range. What is quite nice is that the R now makes more power and torque than before. Given that it’s the more-affordable offering, it also features lower-end hardware like suspension, brakes, and tires.

Available Colors: Silver Ice, Crystal White

MSRP: $9,995 USD / $11,895 CAD

2023 Triumph Trident 660

Triumph’s Trident 660 is the company’s most affordable Roadster model and among the lowest-priced Triumphs. The Trident 660 has been designed with beginners in mind. It is essentially a toned-down version of the company’s Street Triple. That said, it takes a slightly different approach regarding styling with retro highlights. The Triumph Trident 660 has remained unchanged since it was first revealed in 2020. Triumph has carried over the new Matte Baja Orange / Matte Storm Grey color scheme and the older options.

Available Colors: Sapphire Black, Matte Baja Orange / Matte Storm Grey, Matte Jet Black / Matte Silver Ice, Silver Ice Diablo Red

MSRP: $8,395 USD / $9,695 CAD

Adventure

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally

The Triumph Tiger 1200 was heavily updated in 2022. This means it’ll be a few years before we see this model receive significant changes. That also means that the Tiger 1200 on sale for 2023 is up-to-date. The chassis and engine are entirely new. The Rally version of the Tiger 1200 is the most expensive model. It features larger wire-spoke wheels with tires that can handle rough terrain. The Rally version is further divided into two variants – Pro and Explorer. The latter has additions like a larger fuel tank, increasing its potential even further.

Available Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Matte Khaki Green

MSRP: $22,500 USD / $25,800 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT remains unchanged for this year. As its name suggests, the GT is designed for those who prefer sticking to the tarmac. Besides its lower price tag, the most significant difference between the GT and the Rally is the former’s alloy wheels and road-biased tires. Like the Rally, the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT also features a new platform, engine, and chassis. The 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT is available in three trim levels – standard, Pro, and GT Explorer.

Available Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue

MSRP: $19,100 USD / $22,300 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Range

Similar to the Tiger 1200 range, Triumph has two main versions of the Tiger 900 – Rally and GT. The Rally is clearly designed with off-road in mind, as it features dual-purpose tires and wire-spoke wheels. The 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally features no changes and remains the same as the model that was first introduced almost 2 years ago. With fully-adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema brakes, the Tiger 900 Rally doesn’t require an update. This version of the Tiger 900 is available in two trim levels – Rally and Rally Pro.

Available Colors: Pure White, Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Matte Khaki Green

MSRP: $15,400 USD / $17,500 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Range

Triumph hasn’t felt the need to update the Triumph Tiger 900 GT, and rightly so. The model only recently underwent a complete overhaul and got a new engine, chassis, and hardware. The most notable changes include 9 percent more power, a weight reduction, and the addition of several electronic aids. While the suspension isn’t fully adjustable like the Rally, the GT does allow for the rebound and damping to be tweaked in the USD fork and for preload and rebound to be adjusted in the mono shock. The 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 GT is available in three variants – standard, GT Low, and GT Pro.

Available Colors: Pure White, Sapphire Black, Caspian Blue

MSRP: $14,700 USD / $16,600 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is based on the Tiger 900 platform. The ‘850’ in its name might be a little misleading as it uses the same 888cc, inline-three-cylinder engine as the Tiger 900. That said, Triumph has made changes to make this a more accessible alternative, including lower power figures and linear power delivery. Triumph has managed to cut costs by equipping it with lower-spec hardware. This bike was initially available in two color schemes, but Triumph added a third – Graphite / Baja Orange – last year and has been carried over to the 2023 model year.

Available Colors: Graphite Caspian Blue, Graphite Diablo Red, Graphite / Baja Orange

MSRP: $11,995 USD / $13,595 CAD

2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

The Triumph Tiger 660 differs vastly from the company’s other Adventure offerings. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Tiger Sport 660 is based on the Trident 660 platform. The 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 remains the same as the model that was recently revealed. This includes the three color options. As mentioned earlier, the Tiger Sport 660 is quite similar to the Trident; it uses the same 17-inch wheels, Nissin brakes, and Michelin Road 5 tires.

Available Colors: Lucerne Blue / Sapphire Black, Korosi Red / Graphite, Graphite / Sapphire Black

MSRP: $9,495 USD / $10,995 CAD

Rocket 3

2023 Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph hasn’t made any changes to its bonkers 2,500cc Rocket 3. Like last year, it’s available in two variants — the Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT — that differ only in handlebar position and some accessories. The Rocket 3 was updated a few years ago, and the new platform brought about improvements in every measurable way, including a massive weight reduction.

Available Colors: Matte Silver Ice, Sapphire Black, Korosi Red, Phantom Black, Silver Ice Cranberry Red

MSRP: $23,400 USD / $27,500 CAD

Modern Classics

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS

The Triumph Thruxton RS, unchanged for 2023, delivers cafe racer styling, ergonomics, and handling with incredible levels of finish and detail. The Thruxton RS is powered by a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that makes 103 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty enough go to match its show.

Supporting the ‘RS’ in its name is the fully adjustable suspension — Showa USD forks at the front, Öhlins twin shocks at the rear — and Brembo M50 monobloc calipers. Clearly, this is a retro-looking ride that could shame some modern-day sportsbikes with the features and tech it has to offer.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Competition Green / Silver Ice

MSRP: $16,645 USD / $17,895 CAD

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200

The Triumph Speed 1200 is a modern classic. Don’t be fooled by its simple, minimalistic design since this is a motorcycle that comes with impressive levels of performance and features. The 1,200cc parallel-twin engine cranks out a confident 100 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque to really push you along the highways or enjoy a leisurely cruise around the city.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Matte Baja Orange, Red Hopper

MSRP: $12,595 USD / $14,045 CAD

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 models receive no updates for 2023. Like last year, two variants are available — the Scrambler 1200 XC (read our full review here) and a higher-spec Scrambler 1200 XE. Under the chassis, both motorcycles are powered by the same 1,200cc engine. The differences come in the form of more capable suspension on the XE variant, with changes to the rake angle, seat height, wheelbase, and ground clearance.

Available Colors: Sapphire Black, Carnival Red / Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green / Matte Jet Black

MSRP: $14,445 USD / $15,645 CAD

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900

For 2023, Triumph has rebadged the popular Bonneville Street Twin as the Speed Twin 900, making the relationship to the larger Speed Twin 1200 more evident. This rebadging has not brought any other significant changes other than a new ‘Matt Silver Ice’ color scheme. The Street Twin was one of the highest-selling Triumph motorcycles in our market, and the evolution of the name will probably not hinder its success in any way.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Matt Ironstone, Matt Silver Ice

MSRP: $9,695 USD / $10,995 CAD

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900

The 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 is based on the same platform as the Speed Twin 900. The changes come in the form of wire-spoke wheels, wider handlebars, a top-routed exhaust, and an engine guard — delivering added off-road capability and a much more rugged appearance. Like the Speed Twin 900, it has also been rebadged this year. In 2022, this motorcycle was dubbed the Street Scrambler.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Carnival Red / Jet Black

MSRP: $11,295 USD / $12,845 CAD

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Regarding the Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph has added a Cordovan Red paint option for 2023. This color scheme features side panels and mudguards painted in black. This colorway will be offered along with the options from the previous year. While there are no other changes, it’s still up-to-date as it received improvements in 2021. The update included enhancements to overall engine performance, suspension, and electronics.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Cordovan Red, Sapphire Black / Fusion White, Chrome / Diablo Red

MSRP: $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

The Bonneville Bobber is one of many Triumphs to get a brighter color scheme for 2023. In this case, it comes in the form of one called ‘Red Hopper.’ The bright red-colored fuel tank is complemented by contrasting Jet Black body panels. It wasn’t too long ago that Triumph heavily updated the Bonneville Bobber – 2021, to be specific. This includes changes to the engine, suspension, brakes, and electronics. Triumph also switched from using a 19-inch front wheel to a 16-inch unit.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Red Hopper, Matte Storm Grey / Matte Ironstone, Chrome / Jet Black

MSRP: $13,495 USD / $15,395 CAD

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120

There are four trim levels of the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 – standard, Chrome Edition, Black, and Black Gold Line. The only thing that separates these trim levels is the color schemes. Compared to MY2022 T120s, the standard trim levels get an additional color scheme called Aegean Blue / Fusion White. The Black trim level, meanwhile, gets a new color called Sapphire Black / Matte Sapphire Black, which features a unique split design on the tank. The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 features no other changes for 2023.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Aegean Blue / Fusion White, Cordovan Red Silver Ice, Chrome / Meriden Blue, Sapphire Black / Matte Sapphire Black, Matt Sapphire Black / Matt Silver Ice

MSRP: $12,395 USD / $13,845 CAD

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph’s entry-level Bonneville, the T100, can also be had in a new color for 2023. Called Meriden Blue and Tangerine, the dual-tone paint job will appeal to those who like old-school colorways. One will have to pay a $500 premium for the color scheme, but it does feature additional elements like hand-painted coach lines. The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 carries forward the long list of updates from 2021, which included a brand new engine, weight reduction, and more.

Available Colors: Jet Black, Meriden Blue / Tangerine, Carnival Red Fusion White, Cobalt Blue