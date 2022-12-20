The 2023 Royal Enfield Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

Royal Enfield has some exciting news for us in 2023. Next year will see the introduction of the Hunter 350 — that’s already available in some international markets — on North American soil. Based on the recent J-Series platform, the Hunter 350 will very likely be the most affordable offering the India-based manufacturer will offer. We’ve already spent some time with it, and you can click here to read our full-length review.

The Hunter 350 is yet to be added to the Royal Enfield US website, which is why it’s missing from this list. However, the company already has another new offering — the Scram 411. Essentially a stripped-down Royal Enfield Himalayan, this is a motorcycle that brings some exciting changes over its more off-road-oriented sibling.

The rest of the lineup remains essentially unchanged compared to their respective 2022 models.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT

The Royal Enfield Continental GT receives no changes for 2023. If you’re looking for a cafe-racer-inspired, old-school motorcycle that doesn’t have any of the bells and whistles you’d find on most modern-day offerings, the Continental GT is the bike for you. The Continental GT 650 Twin is an ode to that era of rock-n-roll and a modern interpretation of the iconic Continental GT 250.

It’s powered by a 648cc parallel twin that’s just as enjoyable on a leisurely cruise through town as it is while belting down a highway. Royal Enfield has made the bike available in multiple color schemes, each offering a true sense of individuality.

Available Colors: Rocker Red, Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green, Mr. Clean

2023 Royal Enfield INT650

The Royal Enfield INT650 is the non-identical twin to the Continental GT. Barring the ergonomic differences, it’s predominantly the same motorcycle. Not a fan of the GT’s styling and committed riding triangle? The INT650 should address all of that. What’s even more appealing about this motorcycle is its pricing. With rivals like the Triumph Speed Twin 900 (previously called the Street Twin) costing notably more, the INT650 occupies a space of its own and is a great bargain for what it offers. Royal Enfield has not updated it for 2023.

Available Colors: Canyon Red, Venture Blue, Orange Crush, Downtown Drag, Baker Express, Sunset Strip, Mark 2

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan burst into the scene in 2018 and is a fantastic entry-level dual-sport motorcycle. Granted, the air-cooled 411cc single-cylinder engine can be underwhelming for certain applications, but this is a motorcycle you can venture out into the unknown with.

Last year, the Himalayan received some ergonomic changes and a Tripper navigation system that has been carried over for 2023. There are no other changes.

Available Colors: Rock Red, Lake Blue, Granite Black, Mirage Silver. Gravel Grey, Pine Green

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a new addition to the Royal Enfield lineup. It’s effectively a stripped-back Himalayan but does feature some changes that significantly affect the kind of bike it is. For starters, it features a smaller 19-inch front wheel (vs. 21-inch on the Himalayan), which has resulted in a shorter wheelbase and sharper steering angle. Then, the front suspension travel is down by 10mm.

Other changes include a different seat with a lower seat height, a revised headlight position, and reduced ground clearance (down from 220mm to 200mm).

Available Colors: Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue

2023 Royal Enfield Meteor

The Meteor is one of Royal Enfield’s most popular offerings in the North American market, and for good reason. It was the first motorcycle based on the brand’s new J-Series platform and features a 349cc single-cylinder engine that produces a humble 18 hp and 18 lb-ft of torque.

With an extremely low price point and several customization options to really make this motorcycle your own, the Meteor continues to be Royal Enfield’s poster boy going into 2023. It receives no updates for next year.

Available Colors: Fireball Red, Fireball Yellow, Supernova Blue, Supernova Brown. Stellar Red, Stellar Blue, Stellar Black

2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350

No changes for 2023. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is an icon reborn. Following the demise of the UCE 500 engine (and, along with it, the Classic 500) in 2020, Royal Enfield decided to redesign and relaunch its golden child. The new Classic 350 is based on the same platform as the Meteor 350, but it’s an entirely different motorcycle in nearly every sense.

The more contemporary matte-black finishes give way to tonnes of chrome, and new-age cool gracefully make way for old-school charm. That said, variants of the Classic come with blacked-out bits and alloy wheels — I just think they don’t look as neat.

Available Colors: Dark Gunmetal Grey, Dark Stealth Black, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Desert Sand, Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Grey