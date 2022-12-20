The 2023 BMW Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

BMW brings in the 2023 lineup with a series of evolutionary and technically improved bikes. Practically every offering includes a refined suite of electronics and rider aids, some with up to 7 different riding modes! From the K1600 models’ mile eating comfort and smooth engines to the M Sport track weapons, there’s something to fit every riding style, height and budget.

Touring

2023 BMW K 1600 Series

The K1600 comes in many flavors to fit a wide range of interests. Starting with the 1600 GT model, it includes the full array of comforts and sophisticated lighting and electronics. The adaptive, full LED headlight makes sure you see everything ahead while the navigation, sound system and integrated phone charger keep in connected.

Available Colors: Meteoric II Dust Metallic, Black Storm Metallic, Sport

MSRP: GT $22,895 USD / $29,995 CAD

2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America

The 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America continues with its 6 cylinder engine and array of comfort and tech features. With its impressive electronics package that includes amazing sound, impressive navigation and intuitive menus, you are in control at all times whether you want to be connected or just listen to music as the miles roll by.

Available Colors: Manhattan Metallic Matte, Black Storm Metallic, Meteoric II Dust Metallic

MSRP: $27,465 USD / $34,635 CAD

Adventure

2023 R 1250 GS

The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS has been an icon for decades but keeps up to date with features like LED adaptive headlights, seven riding modes and ABS. The TFT display and BMW connectivity allow you listen to calls or music and see your route on the go.

Available Colors: GS Trophy, Triple Black, Light White non-metallic, Rallye

MSRP: $17,995 USD / $21,296 CAD

2023 S 1000 XR

The 2023 BMW S 1000 XR combines sport bike performance with all day comfortable ergonomics. The upright riding position and comfy seat means this is an all day canyon carver or tourer. The 165 HP means you have the power for any canyon or track day adventure and the drop of 22 lbs this year shows it’s definitely ready for any sporty adventure.

Available Colors: Light White/M Motorsport, Racing Red 2, Triple Black

MSRP: $16,945 USD / $19,995 CAD

2023 F 750 GS

The 2023 BMW F 750 GS comes standard with a lengthy feature list including ABS, DTC, Ride Modes and LED indicators. The low seat means all this is accessible to most riders regardless of height. The dynamic suspension adjusts while reading to accommodate any terrain.

Colors: Sport, Light White, Triple Black

MSRP: $9,995 USD / $11,495 CAD

2023 F850 GS

The 2023 F 850 GS is setup for off-roading with its spoked wheels, long travel and dynamic suspension. With ABS and Traction control standard, you’re ready for rough situations or emergency braking. The four ride modes let you choose how you deal with different terrain.

Colors: GS Trophy, Racing Red, Triple Black

MSRP: $12,595 USD / $14,595 CAD

2023 F900 XR

The 2023 BMW F 900 XR combines the adventure look with street bike performance. The conveniences of LED lighting, adjustable seat height and adjustable windshield mean you’re able to go for a quick city ride or a long day in the canyons in complete comfort. Dynamic Brake Control and Engine Braking Control keep you safe in emergency maneuvers.

Colors: Sport, Triple Black, Light White

MSRP: $11,695 USD / $12,995 CAD

2023 G 310 GS

The 2023 G 310 GS is a great way to get into the adventure riding game. With Ride by Wire and a slipper clutch, master on or off road in comfort. The bike features a comfortable, upright riding position, adjustable levers and a variety of options to customize it to your needs.

Colors: Cosmic Black, Sport, Rally

MSRP: $5,890 USD / $8,249 CAD

Heritage/Cruiser

2023 R18

The 2023 BMW R18 reflects the history and iconic style of the brand. This cruiser features an 1,802 cc two-cylinder boxer engineer which is the highest displacement boxer BMW has built and delivered 116 lbs-ft of torque. With an array of colors and sub models, you can customize your ride with luggage, windscreens and unique features like automatic load compensation that adapts the chassis to the load on the bike.

Available Colors: Black Storm Metallic, Mars Red Metallic, Manhattin Metallic Matte, Mineral White, Galaxy Dust Metallic

2023 R nineT

The 2023 R nineT is a classic roadster design with that iconic boxer engine known by BMW fans everywhere. Distilled to the most important components, this minimalist design still includes cool features like LED lighting, upside down forks and multiple riding modes.

Available Color: Ultra Blue Metallic

Standard/Roadster

2023 R 1250 R

The 2023 R 1250 R brings that boxer style and 105 lb-ft of torque to the party. Classic style paired with new technology in the form of the TFT display, 3 riding modes, ABS, traction control and more!

Color: Racing Blue Metallic, Black Storm Metallic, Ice Gray

MSRP: $15,595 USD / $17,725 CAD

2023 S 1000R

The 2023 S 1000R brings the RR’s engine into a slightly more relaxed seating position for those who don’t need to be in a race tuck at all times. High tech features like a TFT display, LED lighting and keyless start Still packing 165 HP, this bike is no slouch in the power department either. With the optional M package, you can take it to the next level by shedding weight with carbon wheels, lightweight battery and endurance chain.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic, Sport, Light White/M Motorsport

MSRP: $13,945 USD / $16,500 CAD

2023 F 900 R

The 2023 F 900 R may look to be a simple standard but when you get to its features list, you know it has everything you need. Equipped with an adaptive headlight, dynamic suspension and a quick shifter as well as your choice of seat heights means you’ve got all the basics and more for an exciting ride.

Colors: Sport, Black Storm Metallic, Blue Stone Metallic

MSRP: $8,995 USD / $10,495 CAD

2023 G 310 R

The pint sized 2023 G 310 R is not small on tech and features. With Ride by Wire and a slipper clutch, control is never an issue in this maneuverable bike and neither is stopping with the standard ABS brakes. The 310 has adequate power and an accessible seat height to accommodate most riders’ needs.

Available Colors: Sport, Passion, Triple Black

MSRP: $4,995 USD / $5,795 CAD

M Sport

2023 M 1000RR

The 2023 M 1000 RR is a track weapon designed to give you every advantage at the track. This superbike homologated package includes race spec aero keeps the bike planted at triple digit speeds and best in class brakes to reign it in at the corners. With 7 riding modes, shift assistant and launch control, it’s ready for any competition.

MSRP: $37,990 USD / $43,260 CAD

2023 M 1000 R

The M 1000 R is a superbike in a roadster configuration with 205 HP that’s able to dominate road or track. An advanced tech package keeps things in order with multiple modes and rider assists to tackle any conditions. With the available M Competition package, ramp it up even more with lap times, carbon parts and more.

Color: Light White, Blackstorm Metallic

MSRP: $21,345 USD / $25,495 CAD

Sport

2023 S 1000 RR

The 2012 S 1000 RR is a focused and uncompromising racetrack tool with 205 HP on tap. It has a full suite of electronics to enhance the riding experience and keep you in control on the track or in the twisties.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $17,895 USD / $20,395 CAD

2023 R 1250 RS

The 2023 R 1250 RS has a sporty, 136HP 2 cylinder boxer engine for a quick ride but the wind and weather protection for touring as well. With multiple riding modes and a TFT display, the tech is apparent but not intrusive and adds to the riding experience.

Colors: Grand Prix Red, Sword Silver Metallic

MSRP: $16,170 USD / $18,295 CAD

Urban Mobility

2023 CE 04

This quirky electric scooter has 42 horsepower and takes about an hour to reach 80% charge. Great for a commute with the 80 mile range or just around town, it has ample storage space for a helmet or groceries. With tech features like a TFT display and connectivity to your devices, you’ve got it all covered.

Available Colors: Magellan Gray Metallic

MSRP: $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD

2023 C 400 GT

The C400’s modern design and features set it apart from the rest. This bike has angular looks, full LED lighting, features like Keyless Ride and storage for all your gear or groceries under seat. BMW’s optional Motorra Connectivity adds to the experience and keeps you connected on screen.

Available Colors: Calisto Gray Metallic, Triple Black, Alpine White